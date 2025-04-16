Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Partners with Fundstream to Launch Institutional-Grade Real Estate Credit Investment for High-Net-Worth IndividualsBalfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new institutional-grade investment product in partnership with Fundstream, a highly regarded Australian investment management firm specializing in secured real estate credit.This exclusive offering provides high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors with access to consistent fixed returns of up to 8.1% p.a.* through a portfolio of first mortgage-secured loans on residential property. With zero exposure to construction lending , the strategy emphasizes capital preservation, monthly income generation, and low-risk diversification.Fundstream has successfully managed over $720 million across more than 800 loans and is recognized for its disciplined credit philosophy and seasoned leadership. Their approach is rooted in conservative Loan-to-Value Ratios (LVRs) and rigorous credit assessment processes, ensuring a stable and secure investment experience. Learn more at .“With this offering, Balfour Capital Group opens the door for high-net-worth individuals and institutions to access the same conservative lending strategies typically reserved for large financial institutions,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“Working with true experts who know the risk model inside and out is paramount to us-and Fundstream exemplifies that.”Fundstream combines deep credit expertise with proprietary technology through its SAILTM Platform, a data-driven system designed to enhance decision-making across the lending lifecycle.Developed in-house, the platform supports Fundstream's credit team by evaluating security suitability, assessing borrower and guarantor creditworthiness, identifying fraud indicators, and automating key due diligence checks. This integration of technology and credit discipline enables faster, high-quality decisions while maintaining a strong risk management framework.The credit team is led by experienced professionals with a proven track record in conservative lending and portfolio oversight.The initiative will be led by Vikram A. Srivastava, Division Head of Asia (based in Hong Kong), and Johan Boos, Division Head of Europe. Their global leadership will ensure alignment with Balfour's strategic investment objectives and a seamless integration into the firm's broader advisory platform.

