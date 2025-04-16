Emt Announced As Gold Sponsor At GISEC 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dubai, UAE, 16th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , emt, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at GISEC Global 2025 , the Middle East's premier cybersecurity exhibition and conference. This year, emt will spotlight its esteemed technology partners Heimdal , Progress , Resecurity , SecureG and many more services and technologies- innovators at the forefront of cyber defense and digital transformation.







As cyber threats evolve in scale and complexity, emt continues to deliver value-driven, enterprise-grade solutions across the region. At GISEC 2025, the team will engage with industry professionals, CISOs, decision-makers, and government leaders to explore resilient and scalable security strategies.

We are thrilled to return to GISEC as a Gold Sponsor,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt.“Our mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and services. At this year's event, we're proud to showcase our latest innovations, each designed to deliver powerful protection for today's digital infrastructures.

Featured Technologies:



Unified network monitoring for on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments with real-time visibility into devices, traffic, and applications.

Advanced network traffic analysis and anomaly detection using flow data and behavioural analytics to detect threats and performance issues.

High-performance load balancing, SSL offloading, and application delivery optimization for resilient and scalable service delivery.

Threat Intelligence Platform – Delivers actionable threat data including dark web monitoring, APT tracking, and cybercrime intelligence.

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) – Detects data leaks, compromised credentials, and brand impersonation threats across surface, deep, and dark web.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) – Advanced EDR with threat hunting, fileless malware detection, and automatic incident response.

Patch and Asset Management – Automated patching of OS and 3rd-party software with full visibility into software assets and vulnerabilities.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) – Zero-trust-driven privilege control for endpoints, with on-demand elevation and activity logging. Cybersecurity KIOSK, CDR and Multi-AV Engines platform.

Visitors to the emt booth can expect live demos, expert sessions , and an opportunity to explore next-gen cybersecurity tools in action.

Visit emt at GISEC 2025

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dates: May 6 – 8, 2025

Booth Number: B145, Hall 6

About emt:

emt is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, specializing in innovative tools and services that help organizations safeguard their digital assets. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge security technologies, emt offers customized solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern cyber threats.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with EMT or its partners, please contact:

