NGT Action: DC Poonch Fines Municipality Rs 1.62 Cr

The environmental penalty stems from the continued dumping of municipal waste along the banks of the Suran River near Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge. The case was filed by noted environmental and RTI activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat before the NGT several years ago.

In a compliance affidavit submitted to the NGT on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the DC, who also serves as the District Magistrate, informed the tribunal that he has directed the Tehsildar Haveli Poonch to issue a Writ of Demand under Section 62 of the J&K Land Revenue Act, 1996 Svt. Consequently, the Tehsildar, also designated as Assistant Collector Class-2, issued the demand notice on April 8, 2025, ordering the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Municipal Council Poonch to deposit Rs 1.62 crore as arrears of land revenue within 15 days.

The notice further warns that failure to comply will result in the issuance of an arrest warrant against the CEO.

The action comes after the NGT reprimanded the DC Poonch for delay in filing a response and non-compliance with its previous orders. On September 9, 2024, the NGT Principal Bench-comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member), and Dr. A Senthil Vel (Expert Member)-imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the DC for failing to submit a fresh report on the recovery of compensation initially levied by the J&K Pollution Control Committee. The DC has now submitted proof of depositing the Rs 10,000 via a demand draft to the Registrar General, NGT.

In its earlier order dated May 24, 2024, the Tribunal had observed that the DC failed to justify the inaction in recovering the environmental compensation, prompting further directions.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on April 17, 2025.

“For the last 10 years, I've been urging authorities to ensure scientific waste management in Poonch. But the municipal council continues to dump solid waste near the Suran River, also called Plast Nadi,” said petitioner Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat.“I was compelled to approach the NGT as the administration failed to act.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now