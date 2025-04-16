Baku, Tbilisi: Strategic Partners At Crossroads Of Eurasia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have long transcended the typical framework of neighborly cooperation. They stand today as a model of strategic partnership, bound by deep-rooted historical ties, mutual respect, and shared visions for the South Caucasus. The recent official visit of Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili to Baku-his first foreign trip since taking office-underscored the continued importance of this alliance.

Symbolic first visit reflects enduring trust

President Kavelashvili's decision to make Azerbaijan the destination of his inaugural state visit is more than a diplomatic formality-it is a reaffirmation of the special relationship between the two countries. In a region often defined by shifting alliances and external pressure, this visit signals continuity, trust, and a shared commitment to regional ownership of development and security agendas.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the visit warmly, noting:

“This once again demonstrates the essence of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations, the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples... Our relations will continue to develop on an upward trajectory.”

These sentiments were echoed by President Kavelashvili, who emphasized the historical bond and strategic alignment between the two nations:

“This visit emphasizes the strategic and special good-neighborly relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan... Our friendship is based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests.”

A strategic transit corridor connecting continents

At the heart of Azerbaijan–Georgia relations lies a shared vision for turning the South Caucasus into a globally significant transport and energy hub. Over the years, joint projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway have redrawn the energy and transit map of Eurasia.

Azerbaijan's access to Europe through Georgian seaports and transport corridors like the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) positions the two countries as pivotal players in East–West connectivity. The development of Alat Port and modernization of Georgian port infrastructure are key enablers in expanding this role.

As President Aliyev noted:

“If we talk about the energy security of Europe today, it is impossible to imagine it without Azerbaijan and Georgia... These are projects that redraw the transport and energy map not only of the South Caucasus, but of the Eurasian region.”

This infrastructure synergy not only facilitates the flow of energy and goods but also strengthens both countries' geopolitical relevance amid growing global competition for access to Central Asia and the Caspian Basin.

Shared values and joint resistance to external pressure

Both presidents emphasized a common stance on protecting sovereignty and national interests amid increasing foreign interference and double standards. As President Kavelashvili remarked:

“It is impossible for any third country or organization to know better than us what is best for our peoples.”

This sentiment reflects a broader regional pushback against external influence, particularly when it threatens to disrupt traditional values or destabilize domestic politics. Georgia and Azerbaijan are increasingly coordinating to resist such pressures while promoting a regional model of development based on mutual respect and strategic autonomy.

Peace, stability, and responsibility in the South Caucasus

The leaders also addressed the changing security dynamics in the South Caucasus. With progress in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace negotiations, both countries see a window of opportunity for lasting stability and integration in the region.

Georgia's declared policy of neutrality and its offer to facilitate peace processes complements Azerbaijan's assertive regional diplomacy. Their cooperation in this area reinforces the idea that the South Caucasus should be shaped by its own actors, not by distant powers.

“I hope that from now on the black pages of the South Caucasus will be closed and will remain in history,” President Aliyev stated optimistically.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are more than strategic neighbors-they are co-architects of a new South Caucasus. By aligning on infrastructure, trade, energy, and values, they have laid the foundation for a partnership that not only serves their national interests but also offers a framework for regional cooperation and independence.

Their ability to speak with a united voice on critical issues-from territorial integrity to economic resilience-sends a powerful message. In an era of global uncertainty, Azerbaijan and Georgia are proving that strong, principled partnerships can define the future of entire regions.