Global Adhesives And Adhesive-Applying Equipment Market Poised For Steady Growth At 4.5% CAGR

BCC Research reveals in its latest study" Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets " the market for adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment is expected to grow from $72.1 billion in 2024 to $89.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The global adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market is essential for numerous industries, offering solutions that enhance the durability and strength of bonded substrates. In this report, the market is segmented by curing techniques, technologies, chemicals and end uses for adhesives, and by types and end users for adhesive-applying equipment. The report highlights market dynamics, manufacturers, ESG developments and competitive landscapes, providing regional analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. There is an increasing demand for efficient bonding solutions across sectors like automotive, construction, packaging, and transportation. As industries move from traditional joining methods to advanced adhesive technologies, there's a growing focus on automation and precision in adhesive applications. The push for sustainability also drives manufacturers to create eco-friendly adhesives and equipment that reduce waste and energy use. Innovations in smart adhesives and automated dispensing systems are revolutionizing production methods to meet changing consumer preferences. Factors Driving the Market: Packaging and transportation: Adhesives are essential for sealing packages and bonding components in vehicles, boosting demand in these sectors. Footwear, furniture, and appliances: Adhesives are used for bonding in shoes, assembling furniture and manufacturing appliances, driving demand in these industries. Automated and robotic equipment: Enhances precision and efficiency in adhesive application, reducing labor costs and improving quality. Bio-based adhesives: Environmentally friendly adhesives from renewable resources are in demand due to sustainability concerns. Customizable and OEM equipment: Tailored adhesive machines meet specific industry needs, improving production efficiency and competitiveness. Request a sample copy of Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $69.4 billion Market size forecast $89.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Segment, curing technique, technology, chemicals, type, end user Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India Market drivers

Increasing demand for adhesives in the packaging and transportation industries.

Surge in demand across footwear, furniture, and appliance industries.

Increasing demand for automated and robotic adhesive equipment.

Growing surge for bio-based adhesives. Customizable and OEM equipment and machines for adhesives.

Interesting facts:

The development of smart and self-adhesive materials is enhancing products in various industries, from packaging to consumer goods.

Robotics and automation in adhesive equipment are reducing human errors and waste while increasing precision in applications such as automotive, electronics, and packaging.

Emerging Startups

Layerneer : A startup founded in 2017 and based in the U.S., Layerneer has developed a novel thermal dynamic adhesive coating called BED WELD for use in filament-based 3D printing applications. This innovative product aims to enhance the adhesion and performance of 3D-printed parts by providing a specialized coating for the printing bed.

RALLK : The Italian startup RALLK, founded in 2018, specializes in manufacturing adhesive solutions for the cement industry. It offers thermal coat adhesives and supplies a white adhesive for thermal plate coating applications.

Questions Addressed:

The estimated market size of the adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market will be $89.9 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

The adhesives market is segmented based on curing technique, chemicals, technology, end user and region. Based on curing technique the market is segmented into physically hardening, chemically curing, and pressure sensitive. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into hot melt adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, water-based adhesives and reactive adhesives. The market is segmented based on chemicals: acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane and silicone. Based on end use, the market is segmented into packaging, transportation, building and construction, woodworking and consumer/DIY. Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The adhesive-applying equipment market is segmented based on type, end user and region.

The market is segmented based on type into auxiliary equipment, application process equipment, dispensing equipment, and unloading equipment. The auxiliary equipment market is further segmented into robotics, automatic, web-handling and curing. The application process equipment is segmented into spray, dots and beads, wheel, brush, and others. The dispensing equipment is further segmented into holt-melt/dispense, meter mix, etc. The unloading equipment is further segmented into tubes and cartridges, drums, pails and totes, pallets, slats, and bricks. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into packaging, transportation, building and construction. Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the RoW.

The packaging segment in the adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the extensive presence of players in this region and the high demand for automotive and electronics applications. Additionally, China and the Southeast Asian region have been among the largest technology users.

Market Leaders Include:



3M

ARKEMA

AVERY DENNISON CORP.

BASF

DELO INDUSTRIE KLEBSTOFFE GMBH & CO. KGAA

DOW

GLUE MACHINERY CORP.

GRACO INC.

H.B. FULLER CO.

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

ITW DYNATEC

NORDSON CORP.

ROBATECH AG

SIKA AG

VALCO MELTON WACKER CHEMIE AG

Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants or Joining and Fastening : This report highlights the vital role of the adhesive and sealants industry in various sectors, including transportation, construction, and healthcare. Growing industrialization and advancements in manufacturing techniques are driving market growth. The market is segmented by type (adhesives and sealants), technology, chemicals, and end-use applications. Regional market sizes and forecasts from 2024 to 2029 highlight the industry's future potential.

