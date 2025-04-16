Registration Opens For Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar and The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) have announced that general registration for the 100km open category of the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, taking place from December 12th-13th is now open.

The multisport festival weekend will offer a series of swim, bike, and running events including the chance for amateur athletes to participate in the new 100km triathlon distance (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) alongside the best professional triathletes in the world.

Earlier this year, Visit Qatar announced a five-year partnership with the PTO to establish Doha as the culminating venue of the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The Qatar T100 will see professional and amateur athletes competing along a scenic course that begins with a swim in the Arabian Gulf, followed by cycling and running routes that span Doha and Lusail.

Qatar's global positioning as a hub for international sporting excellence continues to grow, and events such as the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Championship contribute to its sporting legacy.

By hosting globally recognised events such as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and the AFC Asian Cup, Qatar has demonstrated its ability to captivate sport audiences and enthusiasts from around the world.

​For those interested in participating in the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, registration is available through the following link .