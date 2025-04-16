Magnificent Mediterranean Villa On Gibson Island Heads To Auction With Concierge Auctions

Over 14,000 Sq Ft Mediterranean Villa with Chesapeake Bay Views​

Heated Pool, Hot Tub, Outdoor Kitchen, and Lush Gardens​

Six En Suite Bedrooms and Seven Full Bathrooms​

Exclusive Gibson Island Location with a Private Country Club

Fully Appointed Coach House with Movie Theater and Studio Apartment​

Exceptional 14,000-Square-Foot Estate with Sweeping Chesapeake Bay Views to Auction in Cooperation with Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate, Inc.

- Sarah Kanne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare opportunity awaits on the prestigious shores of Maryland's Gibson Island, where a 14,747-square-foot Mediterranean estate -an extraordinary blend of historic grandeur and refined craftsmanship-is set to auction via Concierge Auctions . Listed for US$10.75 million in cooperation with Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate, Inc., the property offers the opportunity to own a piece of pure waterfront luxury, brimming with historic charm and modern sophistication. Starting bids are anticipated between US$3.5 million and US$6.5 million. Bidding is set to open 7 May via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions , culminating on 21 May.

Perched atop a prominent elevation on over 3.2 acres of lush, meticulously landscaped grounds, the legacy villa commands panoramic views of the Chesapeake Bay. Originally constructed in 1929 by Robert Garrett-scion of one of Baltimore's most prominent families and an Olympic gold medalist-the estate was built to entertain on a grand scale. In 2009, the property underwent an extensive four-year renovation, fusing old-world charm with contemporary luxury and upgrading all major systems, including geothermal temperature control. The transformation of the home was a labor of love by the current owners, who spent four years collaborating with a builder, architect, and interior designer to reimagine the property as an Italian-inspired retreat.

“This legacy estate epitomizes refined waterfront living,” said Kanne.“Between the architectural pedigree, the sweeping views, and the extraordinary amenities both on the property and across the island, it's an unmatched opportunity in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The main house spans 12,987 square feet and offers five en suite bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three powder rooms. Inside, handcrafted materials and artisanal finishes elevate every space-from Venetian plaster applied by a master artisan brought from Venice to custom Italian-sourced furnishings. A serene library, an expansive great room anchored by a grand fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen flowing into a glass conservatory and casual family room exemplify the home's seamless connection to its natural surroundings. Nearly every room opens to water-facing terraces, offering breathtaking vistas at every turn.

The estate's outdoor features are equally impressive. Terraces flow down to lush gardens and outdoor entertaining areas, including a heated pool with pergola, a hot tub, a full outdoor kitchen, and multiple dining spaces with unobstructed bay views. A fully appointed 1,760 square foot Coach House adds further versatility, offering a movie theater, studio apartment, and additional bathrooms.

“This is one of those rare properties that truly stops you in your tracks.” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“Homes like this deserve a global stage, and that's exactly what our auction platform provides. We're honored to bring this estate to market and to match it with a buyer who appreciates its uniqueness and vision. It's a momentous opportunity-for the seller, for potential buyers, and for the future of this one-of-a-kind retreat.”

Located just under an hour from both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Gibson Island is renowned for its exclusivity, natural beauty, and exceptional security. Accessible only via a guarded causeway, the Island is home to the private Gibson Island Club (membership by invitation), where residents enjoy an award-winning nine-hole golf course designed by Charles Blair Macdonald, a world-class yacht squadron, multiple tennis courts, croquet, skeet shooting, fine dining, and a full-service boat yard and marina.

Within minutes of the vibrant culture and dining of Annapolis, Pasadena, and Severna Park-and approximately 20 minutes to both BWI Airport and the Amtrak station-the property offers rare serenity without sacrificing convenience. Nearby attractions include Quiet Waters Park, with over 340 acres of trails and sculpture gardens, and a variety of renowned restaurants and boutiques throughout the Chesapeake corridor.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photography credit Porscha Howard with Home Visit. The video is also through Home Visit.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.