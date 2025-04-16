Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 51,025
The number of civilians killed in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 51,025, with 116,432 others injured since October 7, 2023.
According to medical sources, the toll includes 1,652 civilians who were killed and 4,391 others who were injured since March 18 alone.
Over the past 24 hours, 25 people have been killed and 89 others have been injured, the sources reported.
Many victims remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings or are scattered on the streets, with ambulance and rescue teams unable to reach them due to significant limitations in resources.
