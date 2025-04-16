Austrian Embassy Celebrates Success Of 'Listen To Me' Series

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Austrian Embassy in Amman hosted a reception at the Austrian Residence to celebrate the success of the series Listen to Me, produced by Shezomedia and supported by the Austrian“South-North” Fund 2024.

The project, which received funding from the Austrian Foreign Ministry, features five "powerful" episodes that were released online throughout Women's Month in March, beginning on Saturday, March 8, International Women's Day.

Listen to Me provides a platform for women's voices, highlighting the realities of gender-based violence, social stigma, and the everyday struggles of women, particularly in Jordan's rural communities, according to an embassy statement.

By amplifying voices that are often unheard, the series aims to raise awareness of systemic challenges facing women and promote gender equality through storytelling.

Each episode shares real-life experiences of discrimination and violence, told with honesty and resilience. These human stories transcend geographic and cultural boundaries, reinforcing the urgent need for dialogue, understanding, and change.

In her opening remarks, Austrian Ambassador Marieke Zimburg praised the production team for their impactful work, saying,“There is no easy recipe, but a first, courageous, and immensely important step is raising awareness. This may not change things immediately, but it lays the foundation for transformation. Without awareness, we tend to accept things as they are, without questioning, thereby perpetuating injustice.”

The South-North Fund supports cultural initiatives that promote cooperation, shared learning, and mutual understanding between Austria and the Global South. Listen to Me stands as a compelling example of how creative media can drive social change and humanise critical issues, the statement said.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that foster inclusivity, dialogue, and gender equality in Jordan and beyond.