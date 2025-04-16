PSEG: Teaching Children To Be Good Little Neighbors

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

Leaves scattered across the lawn, broken branches and dirt covering the pavement greeted the Sesame Street friends after an intense night of stormy weather in a recent video shared by Sesame Workshop. What seemed like a daunting cleanup for Rudy, Abby Cadabby, and her mom quickly became manageable when they realized teamwork was the key. After hours of scrubbing, collecting, and organizing the garden was restored to its original state.“Cleaning up was easy peasy because we all worked together,” said Rudy, as they celebrated their effort.

This is the essence of the Little Neighbo rs Program , and what attendees of our webinar with Sesame Workshop from all over the country and even as far as Brazil were excited to learn about and share.

“I am excited to share the Sesame Workshop Little Neighbors program with my children, community and local PTA. There is so much useful and meaningful information about science, literacy, and resources to develop healthy relationships and respect differences,” said Kendall Ademu-John, manager of Outreach Public Affairs at PSEG.

The animated video is one of many handcrafted videos born from the partnership between the PSEG Foundation and Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street. In an effort to encourage children to become good neighbors in their communities at a young age, PSEG and Sesame Workshop partnered to create new engaging and creative activities help children learn about the ways that they can make positive changes in their communities and the larger world.

“This is a valuable resource for us, as we have seven preschool classrooms. We've found that focusing on social emotional learning skills helps young children to sort through their feelings and cope better. Being able to share relatable content with teachers and students will be helpful to make the topics more accessible,” said Tracy Hewitt, STEM program leader at Millhill Child & Family Development Corporation in Trenton, NJ.

The 10+ year partnership between the PSEG Foundation and Sesame Workshop has produced numerous free resources for children, families and educational organizations. This milestone was celebrated earlier this year in Paterson, NJ , with a special appearance by Elmo.

“These newest resources, as an expansion of our Little Neighbors initiative, were created to help empower young children and their families to play an active role in caring for their communities. We want to remind our youngest community members that every child, no matter their size, can make a meaningful impact in helping to build a better world. We're so proud and grateful for our continued partnership with PSEG Foundation in this important work,” said Zoe Rochman, U.S. social impact content manager at Sesame Workshop.

Watch Maria Spina, manager of PSEG Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility, and Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D., SVP of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, join Steve Adubato to discuss the Little Neighbors program below and visit sesame/LittleNeighbors for a variety of free resources for children in your lives, in English and Spanish, from illustrative creative exercises, scavenger hunt challenges, nature journaling prompts, outdoor activities and more.