Covia Mexico: Honoring 70 Years Of Dedication And Excellence
Covia's Ahuazotepec Plant is recognized as Plant of the Year for the second consecutive year
The celebration began at the Ahuazotepec plant with a sense of pride. For the second year in a row, this plant was recognized as the Plant of the Year. The event brought together the plant's leadership team, who recognized their employees for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results in quality, efficiency and culture. The team was congratulated for their hard work, leadership, and the significant impact they continue to make on the plant.
20 Years Accident-Free at Covia's Tlaxcala Plant
The second stop was the Tlaxcala plant, where a remarkable achievement was celebrated: two decades without a lost-time accident. Team members were recognized for working tirelessly to foster a strong safety culture. Covia's leadership truly values this achievement, as it is a significant reflection of the dedication, responsibility and commitment to health and safety of every employee at the plant.
70th Anniversary of Operations at Covia's Jáltipan Plant
The last stop was Covia's Jáltipan plant, which celebrated its 70th anniversary, a significant milestone for the plant. The event brought employees together, fostering a sense of community and shared history. During the celebration, a powerful message was delivered, emphasizing that this achievement is the culmination of the collective dedication of generations of team members who have shaped who we are today. The tour not only honored 70 years of history but also celebrated the employees who contribute to the company's future every day.
