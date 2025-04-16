Taxi Drivers Asked Not To Abuse Ban On Private Cars As Cabs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Taxi drivers should not abuse the opportunity of the ban on using high-speed personal vehicles as taxis, otherwise they will face legal action, the Traffic Department said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Traffic Department said recently after the ban on using personal vehicles as taxis, taxi drivers have been abusing this opportunity and committing numerous violations, including stopping in prohibited areas, transporting too many passengers, charging more than the set fare, and ignoring urban order.

“Recently, the use of personal high-speed vehicles as taxis has been banned across the country to facilitate taxis. Therefore, owners and drivers of taxis are strongly requested not to abuse this opportunity,” the department added.

It said many reports have been received that drivers must comply with traffic regulations, otherwise violators will be dealt with seriously and legally.

On March 27, the Department had announced that from now on, no one can use personal vehicles as taxis, and drivers who are interested in using their personal vehicles to transport passengers must convert their vehicles into cabs.

