Moe Also Simplifies 136 Administrative Processes

KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials have announced successfully simplifying 136 complex administrative processes within the Ministry of Education (MoE).

This follows the prior streamlining of 806 similar processes across various institutions, with the initiative continuing to expand.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Administrative Affairs Office (AAO) have formalized an agreement to facilitate the simplification of these processes.

The MoE said it is committed to implementing the newly established, simplified procedures effectively.

Mufti Sakhaullah Sayed, the Deputy Minister of Education, highlighted the collaboration between the MoE and AAO to ease 136 administrative processes within the ministry.

He explained,“This simplification aims to provide standardized services to the public, ensuring that the necessary services are delivered efficiently and any obstacles are eliminated.”

Maulavi Abdul Khaliq Sadiq, the Deputy Minister for Quality Assurance, stressed the importance of making the ministry's operations more accessible to the public. He noted,“It is mentioned in the Hadith that the leaders of the people are their servants. We must embody this spirit of servitude, not as masters behind closed doors, but as approachable leaders who prioritize the needs of the people. If we fail to serve them effectively, we are not fulfilling our duties.”

Maulavi Saifuddin Tayeb, the Deputy Head of the Administrative Affairs Office, emphasized that no nation could progress unless its administrative processes were simplified.

He outlined several benefits of streamlining the processes, including timely service delivery, reduced administrative corruption and paperwork, cost savings, improved transparency, and enhanced accountability.

Mufti Farid Ahmad Ghaznawi, the Deputy Head of the Process Simplification Department, explained that the 136 processes simplified within the MoE were particularly complex and involved high client volumes.

A prime example is the teacher transfer process, which previously took 64 days and 207 steps to complete between provinces. It has now been reduced to just six days and 49 steps.

The Administrative Affairs Office has simplified a total of 942 processes across 13 ministries and government agencies. This year, they plan to simplify additional complex processes in 25 ministries and institutions after identifying key areas for improvement.

