USHBC Urges Congress & President Trump To Secure A National Mall Location For The National Museum Of The American Latino

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly endorses the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino Act, a bipartisan effort led by Representatives Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – with support from Representatives Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Nanette Barragán (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and a long list of bipartisan members. This legislation secures a permanent location on the National Mall Reserve for the National Museum of the American Latino, alongside the nation's most iconic museums and galleries under the Smithsonian Institution.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“The National Mall is where America tells its story. For too long, Latino history has been relegated to the sidelines, despite the indelible mark Latino Americans have left on this country's past, present, and future. Congress must act now to place this museum where it rightfully belongs–at the heart of our nation's capital.”The USHBC has long advocated for the representation of Latino American history in America's national narrative. This legislation not only solidifies the museum's presence on the National Mall but also directs the Board of Trustees to ensure the representation of diverse political viewpoints, regional histories, and personal experiences, ensuring a full and accurate portrayal of Latino Americans as a diverse ethnic group.Javier continued by saying:“This is not just about a museum–it's about ensuring that the Latino experience is recognized as an essential chapter in the American story. African Americans, who represent 14% of our nation's population, and Native Americans, who represent 2.6% of our population, both have a place on the National Mall. Yet Latinos, who represent 20% of our population and will drive the majority of our nation's population growth, still do not have our own place on the National Mall. Future generations deserve to walk the National Mall and see themselves reflected in the history of this great nation.”The USHBC remains committed to supporting the construction of the museum and engaging with members of Congress to ensure that the contributions of Latino American families, workers, and entrepreneurs are given their rightful place in the American story.For more information, read this letter to congressional leadership and this letter to President Trump , signed by the USHBC and a coalition of Latino business organizations.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

