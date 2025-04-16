Josys Introduces Industry's First Saas Management Scorecard

The new Josys Scorecard surfaces and addresses security and efficiency gaps in effective SaaS management.

As SaaS has spiraled out of control at most organizations, the majority of IT leaders lack a systematic approach for evaluating the scope of their challenge. Josys has designed its new SaaS Management Scorecard with the aim of providing a holistic assessment of SaaS Management performance alongside a series of personalized recommendations to help IT reduce risks associated with their SaaS footprint.

In practice, each Josys customer will be presented with their very own SaaS Management Score, an aggregate score ranging from 1 to 100, which is derived from a proprietary algorithm that measures the effectiveness of an organization's SaaS management practices across four key dimensions: Apps, Licenses, Accounts, and Access. The Scorecard surfaces key opportunities for improvement and provides single-click access for remediating issues that are impacting their overall score. Over time, the Scorecard will present longitudinal tracking so IT leaders can validate their investments in SaaS Management and demonstrate progress to stakeholders throughout the organization.

"The biggest challenge we hear from customers is that they don't know where to begin when tackling SaaS sprawl," said Yasukane Matsumoto, CEO of Josys. "We developed the SaaS Management Scorecard to cut through the noise and arm IT leaders with a clear roadmap for taking actions that will immediately improve their SaaS Management posture. Beyond cleaning up operational inefficiencies, we envision the SaaS Management Score serving as a key guidepost that will ensure our customers stay the course as their SaaS ecosystem continues to evolve."

Automated Access Management Workflows Enforce Zero Trust Policies

Building on its commitment to strengthening SaaS governance, Josys has expanded its Access Management capabilities with new automated workflows that enable IT teams to enforce access policies across their organization without manual intervention. These new capabilities help safeguard access, reduce shadow IT, and optimize license usage.

Notable workflow improvements include:



Automated License Reviews : IT can set policies to flag unused licenses and trigger auto-deprovisioning or initiate an Access Review Survey that can be sent to the user to capture feedback regarding whether the license is still needed.

Secure Employee Offboarding : IT teams can automate the full deprovisioning of all application access for terminated employees, mitigating security risks associated with orphaned accounts. Simplified Access Reviews: Instead of trying to capture survey feedback from all users with access to an app, IT admins can now request feedback directly from app owners, streamlining access audits while ensuring proper user permissions.

Enhanced User Experience & Integrations

Josys has also introduced significant enhancements to its user interface, including a redesigned navigation menu for a more intuitive management experience. The new navigation streamlines access to core functionality around Access, Apps, Licenses, and Security. Additionally, Josys continues to grow its app ecosystem, surpassing 350 direct SaaS integrations in its catalog. Its latest integration with Jamf adds broader coverage for Apple devices as part of Josys' 360-degree asset management capabilities.

With these powerful updates, Josys continues to provide organizations with the tools they need to streamline SaaS operations, fortify security, and optimize costs in an increasingly complex IT landscape.

Josys is the SaaS Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications by making it easier to visualize user access, analyze utilization trends, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently. For more information, visit .

