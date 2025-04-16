Brother's Bond Bourbon Shines A Light On Regenerative Agriculture This Earth Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brother's Bond Bourbon-the award-winning bourbon brand, founded by actors, longtime friends, and whiskey experts, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley-continues to spotlight its commitment to sustainable craftsmanship and has gone beyond crafting the best whiskey. The brand was founded in 2021 with a mission to create exceptional whiskey while preserving the planet for future generations and striving to transition the bourbon-making process to 100% regenerative practices. Brother's Bond is committed to supporting the transition of U.S. farmland to regenerative agricultural practices, with a goal of reaching 100 million acres by 2030.

Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon , crafted with regenerative grains grown within 20 miles of the North Carolina distillery, is taking center stage this April. This small-batch, award-winning release is a blend of a nuanced three-year bourbon and a distinct six-year wheated bourbon, aged using custom toast and char methods to create a rich, expressive flavor. This limited-release bourbon remains one of the first bourbons in the U.S. crafted with regenerative grains and represents a meaningful step in the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$59.99 MSRP / 95 Proof



Color : Rich, deep, caramel amber

Aroma : Dreamy, full of caramel sweetness and toasted oak

Taste : Campfire marshmallow, seasoned oak, roasted buttered corn, vanilla glaze

Finish : Warm to the very soul, lingering softly Empty Glass : Sublime

"To us, bourbon is about more than flavor-it's about legacy and impact," said Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother's Bond Bourbon. "Regenerative farming isn't just an agricultural shift-it's a hopeful solution to the climate crisis. By caring for the land and supporting the farmers who steward it, we're creating a richer, more meaningful whiskey experience-one that preserves the earth for future generations. Every sip connects us to something bigger, and every pour is a step toward something better."

Since its founding, Brother's Bond has proudly supported Kiss the Ground , a non-profit championing regeneration and healthy soil as a solution to our wellness, water, and climate crisis. The brand has donated a portion of every bottle sold to advance soil health and is honored to collaborate with partners like Kiss the Ground to be part of a broader movement helping over 36 million U.S. acres transition to regenerative practices.

To toast the movement, the brand created two eco-conscious Earth Month cocktails :



Espresso Regentini – bold and creamy, featuring Kiss the Ground's certified regenerative coffee beans Carbon Capture Cold Brew – a chilled coffee cocktail with a subtle sweetness

Sip. Wa tch. Join. Act.

On April 22 at 10 AM PT , tune in to the live Q&A on Common Ground Film 's YouTube channel with the creators of the regenerative agriculture documentary Common Ground, followed by streaming the film and its prequel Kiss the Ground on Amazon Prime. Every view helps spread awareness and amplify the message of regeneration.

Retail Partnership

Brother's Bond Bourbon is also featured in Spec's "Healthy Soil, Healthy Planet" campaign across Texas this April, encouraging consumers to support regeneration by donating at checkout. You can also find Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Bourbon at other leading retailers nationwide, including Rouses Market, Total Wine & More, GoPuff, BevMo!, and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits , so you can sip sustainably wherever you shop.

For more information, visit brothersbondbourbon or follow @brothersbondbourbon on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X @brothersbond.

About Brother's Bond

Brother's Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The hand-selected, award-winning small-batch whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon, which has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Bourbons in the world. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother's Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing with every bottle sold. Brother's Bond is redefining what it means to enjoy an ultra-premium whiskey – one sip, one story, one bond at a time. Time to Bond. For more information, visit and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @brothersbondbourbon and X @brothersbond.

CONTACT:

Laura Mulhern

[email protected]

SOURCE Brother's Bond Bourbon