ATLANTA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itential , the cloud-native leader in network automation and orchestration, today announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms . This marks the company's fifth consecutive inclusion and comes at a critical moment as enterprise IT and network leaders are being called to evolve their automation strategy - or risk falling behind.

Itential Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms

The 2025 Gartner report highlights the growing urgency to address this challenge. Despite years of investment, 67% of enterprise network activity remains manual - slowing change, increasing operational risk, and limiting agility. Many organizations remain trapped in "automation islands," a term Gartner uses to describe the fragmented toolchains and disconnected scripts that make it difficult to automate end-to-end network services. To move beyond this fragmentation, Gartner recommends that leaders shift from task-based tooling to platforms that unify workflows across network, cloud, and IT systems. By extending automation beyond configuration into change, incident, and compliance - and by integrating with existing tools and data - enterprises can scale their efforts and unlock operational efficiency.

"As automation expands beyond scripts and point tools - and begins to intersect with AI, event-driven systems, and cloud-native services - enterprises need a unified platform to execute and orchestrate across this growing complexity," said Kristen Rachels, Chief Marketing Officer at Itential. "The latest Gartner Market Guide affirms this shift, recognizing the need for platforms like Itential that unify diverse automation methods - from CLI and API to AI-driven MCP - with both the execution layer to run automations and the orchestration layer to tie them together into scalable, self-service workflows."

How Platforms Solve for Skills, Silos, and Scale

The Gartner report reinforces a challenge many enterprises already face: automation efforts are being slowed by fragmented tools and disconnected teams. Most rely on a mix of homegrown scripts, domain-specific platforms, and manual processes that operate in isolation. Gartner writes, "The usage of multiple tools creates fragmentation, or silos/islands of automation, that makes it difficult to automate an end-to-end network service."

Itential directly supports the recommendations outlined in the report with a platform purpose-built to operationalize automation at scale:



Unified Execution Across All Automation Techniques

Itential provides a consistent, secure framework to execute automation across CLI, APIs, and AI-driven MCP - supporting teams wherever they are in their journey.

Orchestration Layer for End-to-End Workflows

Itential enables teams to rapidly design and build integrated workflows using a low-code visual designer, supporting the full automation lifecycle - from provisioning and validation to compliance, incident remediation, and rollback - across hybrid, multi-vendor environments.

Integration with the Broader IT Ecosystem

Out-of-the-box integrations with ServiceNow, cloud platforms, telemetry, CMDBs, and other enterprise systems ensure automation extends beyond the network into broader IT operations. Support for AI-Driven Automation & Orchestration

Itential seamlessly integrates AI and AIOps tools with network automation and orchestration, ensuring that AI-powered intelligence translates into real, safe, and scalable network actions.

Only Itential combines automation execution, orchestration, and integration in a cloud-native, modular platform - giving enterprises the ability to scale network automation across increasingly complex environments without starting from scratch.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms, click here . To take a test drive of the Itential Platform and learn more, click here .

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure changes, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual IT management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure.

