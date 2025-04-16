Buckner Retirement Services Names Tegan Digital As Agency Of Record

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckner Retirement Services, a leader in faith-based, nonprofit senior living across Texas, has selected the Dallas-based marketing agency Tegan Digital to serve as its official agency of record (AOR). This partnership marks the beginning of a collaboration designed to elevate Buckner's marketing presence across digital platforms with the aim of driving engagement across six of its retirement communities.

"This collaboration comes at an important time for Buckner," said Kaley Lockaby, director of marketing at Buckner Retirement Services. "We were looking for an agency that could not only bring creative and strategic thinking to the table but also handle the scale and complexity of supporting multiple communities and our long-term growth strategy. Tegan checks all those boxes and more."

As AOR, Tegan will lead a comprehensive marketing strategy that supports Buckner Retirement Services both at the corporate level and within each of its unique communities. The scope of work includes strategic planning and brand alignment, content development, and design. Tegan will also oversee the development and execution of robust paid media planning and management initiatives across all markets, ongoing strategic website content updates, and in-depth reporting and analytics to measure performance and guide future strategy.

Additional efforts will focus on email marketing strategy, including automation management, as well as SEO enhancements to improve discoverability and technical updates.

"Buckner's unwavering commitment to its residents is refreshing and inspiring," said Tegan partner John Herrington. "Our team is honored to partner with such a highly regarded industry leader and to work toward building meaningful strategies that drive awareness and connect people with all Buckner has to offer."

About Buckner Retirement Services

Buckner Retirement Services, Inc. is the largest not-for-profit senior living provider in Texas. Dedicated to Inspiring happiness®, Buckner enhances the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy lifestyle while maintaining their independence and dignity. Buckner Retirement Services is part of Buckner International , a faith-based ministry serving more than 350,000 people each year in Texas and six countries worldwide since 1879. Visit BucknerRetirement to learn more. In 2024, five Buckner senior living communities were recognized by Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report for excellence in senior care.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 14 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Lennox, Dallas Museum of Art, and Tolleson Wealth Management. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan .

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital

