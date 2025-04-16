Sunbeam Vintage Opens New Location In Palm Springs: A Treasure Trove Of Unique Finds Awaits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally rooted in the artistic community of Highland Park, Los Angeles, Sunbeam Vintage has carved a niche as a source of stylish and sustainable design options. The Palm Springs showroom expands this vision, offering a welcoming space for individuals looking to elevate their homes with stunning one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the vibrant lifestyle of the Palm Springs community.

Sunbeam Vintage believes that every piece has a story to tell, helping customers find the right pieces to elevate their living spaces. This new location represents a new chapter and an eagerness to become part of the Palm Springs community.

Sunbeam Vintage features exclusive deals and discounts on a selection of handpicked favorites, from statement furniture items to distinctive decor, their selection promises incredible finds designed to enhance any home without straining the budget.

Additionally, Sunbeam Vintage highlights new arrivals at their Palm Springs location, continuously updating their inventory with exciting vintage and contemporary pieces that mirror current design trends. From cozy sofas perfect for lounging to striking art pieces that spark conversation, there's something for everyone.

Whether one is seeking to revamp a living room, create a stunning dining area, or curate a collection of meaningful art, Sunbeam Vintage is dedicated to helping customers transform their spaces into sanctuaries of style and comfort.

Sunbeam Vintage invites everyone to explore the new Palm Springs location and discover the magic of vintage and upcycled treasures. Whether shopping in-store or online at sunbeamvintage , customers can find unique pieces that tell a story.

Founded by Iberia (Ebee) Martinez, Sunbeam Vintage is a proud Latinx and women-owned business with a dedicated team of local artists and creatives. What began as a passion for unique furniture has grown into a brand that helps others transform their living spaces with timeless style. Visit their showroom or shop online at sunbeamvintage , to explore their collections and discover timeless treasures that reflect your individuality.

Contact:

Iberia Martinez

[email protected]

323-637-5460

