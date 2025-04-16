Conforma Launches To Transform Text Into Engaging Multimedia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The platform is for marketers, content creators, compliance professionals, and knowledge managers, empowering them to deliver content that resonates with modern audiences while saving time and resources. By combining cutting-edge AI with proprietary automations, Conforma offers businesses a streamlined way to extend their content's reach and impact.

"This isn't just another AI content tool. We're redefining the very process of content creation," said Sophia Pearson , Founder & CEO . "Our platform empowers content teams to become exponentially more productive, cutting costs as much as 80%. By allowing audiences to select their preferred format, we significantly boost engagement and interaction."

Key Features and Benefits:



One-Click Transformations: Instantly convert text into video, audio, and infographics.

Customizable Outputs: Tailor content to match your brand's unique look and feel.

Flexible Conforma Toolbar: An easy-to-embed code lets users control default display formats and access all media options.

Accessibility-First Approach: Designed to engage all audiences, including those with special needs.

Seamless Workflow: Intuitive tools make the transformation process quick and easy. Data-Driven Insights: Built-in analytics help optimize content strategy.

Conforma prioritizes authentic engagement and content appeal through simple, powerful format choice, rather than complex data-driven personalization. This approach helps marketers, and small-to-medium-sized businesses effectively achieve their goals without the typical high costs of advanced content tools. The platform supports a range of industries, including technology, energy, finance, education, healthcare, retail, and enterprise businesses.

"We're at an inflection point where the rapid evolution of AI models is transforming what's possible for businesses of all sizes," said Cham Toussaint , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer . "By lowering barriers to AI adoption, we're empowering companies to achieve faster ROI and fundamentally reshaping how they connect with their audiences."

Conforma offers four pricing tiers to fit businesses and content creators of all sizes:



Starter: For individual marketers

Creator: For content creators (up to 4 people)

Pro: For marketing teams (2-10 people) Enterprise: For larger teams managing multiple digital channels

Pricing starts at $199/month, with a full one-month trial available. Monthly and discounted yearly plans will be available on Conforma's website starting today. For more information, visit .

About Conforma:

Conforma uses advanced AI technology to transform plain text into multimedia formats like video, audio, and infographics - all in just minutes. Built for marketers, compliance professionals, and knowledge managers, Conforma ensures content is more engaging, accessible, and impactful. Its patented process combines powerful AI with proprietary automations, helping businesses reach wider audiences, drive engagement, and gather unique data insights for continuous content improvement.

Media Contact

Frida Cossio

PR Specialist

[email protected]

(682) 521-9158

SOURCE Conforma, Inc.