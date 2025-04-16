Newcastle Systems Unveils Checkmate 1000 Mobile POS Station

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to deliver ROI by improving the customer experience where it matters most-right at checkout-the CheckMate 1000 helps eliminate long lines, reduce walkaways, and turn more browsers into buyers. Fewer abandoned carts mean more revenue, while faster service keeps customers coming back.

"Retailers are constantly navigating the challenge of serving more customers without sacrificing space or experience," said Kevin Ledversis, VP of Sales at Newcastle Systems. "With the new CheckMate 1000, we're giving them the power to rethink how they deploy POS stations-taking into consideration factors like location, volume, seasonality, and more."

Compact, customizable, and loaded with features, the CheckMate 1000 includes:



Swappable, Never-Quit Power: Confidently power printers, monitors, tablets, card readers, and more with advanced swappable battery systems for all-day performance anywhere on the store floor. Accept all forms of payment with ease, keeping the line moving and ensuring no customer walks away.



Feature-Rich Design: With drawers, winged shelves, and ample storage, the cart is compact yet highly functional, supporting everything from checkouts and returns to promos and loyalty sign-ups. Each cart can be customized with company branding to turn every transaction into a brand moment. Customization options are also available for larger quantity orders.



Massive ROI Potential: Some retailers have seen a 2-day ROI after deploying these carts during peak periods. With register abandonment costing $1,000–$3,000 per day, even modest improvements in speed can mean significant revenue gains.



Over 80% Cost Savings Over Fixed Registers: A fully equipped mobile POS cart costs significantly less compared to $30,000+ for new fixed registers that require permitting, construction, and hardwiring, making this a budget-friendly alternative.

No Learning Curve, No Team Stress: CheckMate uses the same hardware and software your team already knows. That means no retraining, downtime, and fewer headaches because complex system changes can lead to confusion or staff turnover.

The CheckMate 1000 enables frictionless checkout wherever purchases happen-from the fitting room to the outdoor garden area. This is especially useful for oversized or high-quantity items like furniture, rugs, electronics, or garden products. No more hauling items to the front of the store; staff can complete the sale on the spot.

"With on-demand capacity, retailers can scale their checkout infrastructure up or down as needed. Roll out carts during peak times and tuck them away when foot traffic slows," added Ledversis. "It's a smarter way to maximize space utilization and increase operational agility without permanent buildouts. When one cart can do it all, the investment becomes a no-brainer."

Please visit Newcastle's website to learn more about the CheckMate 1000 Mobile POS Station and other Newcastle products.

About Newcastle Systems:

At Newcastle, we've taken a different tack: Cost-effective tools that catapult efficiency into current operations, empower your workers, and double their productivity - right now, at a fraction of the cost of robots and retrieval systems. We call it the Human Element of Automation . The smartest route to automation often isn't replacing workers - it's empowering them! With real-time data, mobile scanning, and printing on board, our mobile-power workstations provide everything your team needs to stay focused on high-value tasks with 100% accuracy. Plus, workers love them, boosting employee retention and helping to relieve staffing issues.

