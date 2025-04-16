Adeptia To Showcase Its LIMRA-Aligned Data Solution, Adeptia Connect, At The 2025 LIMRA Workplace Benefits Conference

Insurers can now streamline and accelerate data exchange with pre-built support for Evidence of Insurability Status (EOIS) and Benefits Enrollment Management (BEM) standards

CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia, the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data at scale to power smarter business operations, will be demonstrating its Adeptia Connect's LDEx solution during the 2025 LIMRA Workplace Benefits Conference, April 23-25, in Boston. Adeptia will also showcase how its proven solutions simplify the ability to meet LIMRA Data Exchange (LDEx) standards for first-mile insurance data.

The Adeptia platform, Adeptia Connect, leverages AI to streamline data integration, making data readily available and actionable across the organization. Adeptia Connect leverages this intelligent data automation to streamline and accelerate data exchange with pre-built LDEx support for Evidence of Insurability Status (EOIS) and Benefits Enrollment Management (BEM) standards, helping carriers and benefits administrators achieve significant business outcomes, including:



80% reduction in onboarding time

50% less IT dependency for ongoing operations

Seamless scalability from hundreds to thousands of partners Enhanced customer experience through faster processing

"Our LDEx solution and capabilities reflect our expertise in first-mile data integration and our deep understanding of the insurance market," said Charles Nardi, CEO of Adeptia. "Insurance carriers and benefits providers can tap into our best practices and learnings from multiple LDEx implementations to better serve their customers, accelerate implementation time, and gain a competitive advantage."

Specifically, Adeptia Connect supports streamlined information sharing between insurance carriers and benefits administrators as follows:

For Benefits Administrators:



Pre-built schemas for LIMRA LDEx formats

Data maps to transform hierarchical LDEx formats into normalized structures

Ability to generate EOI and BEM messages from XML, JSON, and Excel

AI Rules engine to validate and enrich incoming data

Automated orchestration for posting requests to carrier REST APIs Complete response handling and acknowledgment processing

For Insurance Carriers:



Pre-built components for data flows for receiving EOI and BEM messages

Flexible options for file-based or API-based data exchange

AI-powered data validation and business rules

Orchestration workflows for processing incoming LIMRA LDEx messages Seamless integration with existing systems of record

Conference attendees can stop by the Adeptia booth to learn more about Adeptia's LDEx solution, meet with industry experts who can discuss your specific LDEx implementation challenges and see a live demo on stage at 2:55pm on April 24. To schedule a meeting, connect with us here .

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the intelligent data automationTM company that helps enterprises manage first-mile dataTM – at scale – to power smarter business operations. Its AI-powered connectivity platform, Adeptia Connect, makes data universally available throughout the enterprise, supporting faster time to revenue, better decision-making, and alignment of business goals and operations. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia makes data integration – from any source – easy and cost-effective. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Patrick Reilly

Zer0 to 5ive for Adeptia

[email protected]

SOURCE Adeptia Inc.

