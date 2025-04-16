Xceedance Appoints Subramanian Sankaran As Global Chief Operating Officer

Subramanian Sankaran

- Subramanian Sankaran, Global COO, Xceedance BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xceedance , a global leader in consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions for the insurance industry, has named Subramanian (“Subbu”) Sankaran its Global Chief Operating Officer as the company continues to scale its operations. The new role highlights the company's commitment to supporting its next phase of growth, which is backed by discipline and operational accountability.Subramanian brings more than 30 years of experience in global operations and transformation roles across organizations such as Wipro, Accenture, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, WNS, GE Capital, and Pfizer. He has extensive experience in insurance, healthcare, finance, procurement, and HR operations and has led large global teams, managed complex client portfolios, and driven change in steady-state and high-growth environments."Subbu's insurance sector experience and leadership skills are valuable assets to our organization. We expect his strategic insights and industry knowledge to contribute to our growth in important ways,” Arun Balakrishnan, CEO of Xceedance, said.“As our business continues to cross domains, capabilities, and geographies, the need for consistent, high-quality execution and alignment between our strategic goals and delivery engine is paramount.""I am excited to contribute to the innovation and excellence at Xceedance. I am looking to raise the bar further in service delivery with technology, bring more consistency to operations, build deeper client partnerships, and ensure our teams worldwide are working toward shared objectives. Together, we will explore new possibilities and set benchmarks in the industry," Subramanian said.###About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world's largest P&C insurance organizations. With 4,000+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 250+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd's of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit .MEDIA CONTACT:

