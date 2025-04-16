National Business Development Forum Kicks Off In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The National Business Development Forum has officially opened in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Caspian Energy Club and brings together key figures from various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy.

Notable attendees include: Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport; Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the Caspian Energy Club and Group CEO; Zakir Ahmadov, Deputy Director General of AzeriCard LLC; Natig Dadashov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency; Mirjafar Jafarov, Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC; Tural Abbasli, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Head of the Construction Project Management Department; Ruslan Gurbanov, Head of the Operational and Commercial Department of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

The forum aims to foster dialogue between public and private sector leaders and explore new opportunities for business development and digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that since April, the Caspian Energy Club and the Azerbaijan National Business Association have been jointly organizing National Business Development Forums in Baku and across various regions of the country. These forums are dedicated to a range of topics aimed at supporting the growth of Azerbaijan's business sector. Each event brings together representatives from government agencies and leading figures from the business community to foster dialogue, share insights, and promote collaboration.