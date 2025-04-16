B'luru Metro Expresses Regret As Girder Viaduct During Transportation Crushes Man To Death (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday regretted the tragic incident at the Yelahanka Kogilu Junction here in which an autorickshaw driver lost his life after a girder viaduct during transportation fell onto the three-wheeler crushing its driver to death on the spot.

A long carrier truck transporting a girder from the Wadiyarpura casting yard was involved in the accident that happened around Tuesday midnight. As the truck was taking a turn, the girder support system failed and the massive concrete structure fell onto an autorickshaw, resulting in the death of its driver -- identified as Kasim Saab.

Reacting to the incident, BMRCL, in its official statement, stated, "Whether in operations or construction, public safety is of the utmost priority to BMRCL, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future."

The accident took place while Saab, a resident of Hegde Nagar, was ferrying a passenger towards Nagawara. The passenger had a miraculous escape, police said.

The autorickshaw driver, who was trapped beneath, was pulled out using a crane and rushed for medical treatment. However, despite efforts, medical officials declared him dead, it stated.

BMRCL expresses deep regret over this untimely loss of life and conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. As per protocol, compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased, the statement stated.

The girder viaduct -- a massive concrete structure -- was being transported on an 18-wheeler truck for the airport Metro line. While taking a turn at Kogilu Cross, the truck's trailer detached from the cabin, splitting into two, causing the girder to fall onto the road, the police said.

Tragically, the girder landed on the autorickshaw. Police said preliminary information indicates that the passenger had just alighted moments before the mishap.

However, Saab was still in the vehicle and was crushed under the falling structure. The autorickshaw was also completely mangled.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene after the accident.

Soon after the incident, bystanders and local residents rushed to help the victim. Police also reached the spot, but a crane was required to lift the massive viaduct.

Some of the local residents, angered by the delay in the arrival of the crane, reportedly resorted to stone pelting, sources said.

The police eventually brought the situation under control, and once the crane arrived, the girder was moved and Saab's body was recovered.

Local residents expressed outrage at the BMRCL blaming its officials of negligence.

In a similar incident on January 10, 2023, a woman techie and her child (a toddler) were killed in HBR Layout in Bengaluru after an under-construction Metro pier buckled and fell on four members of a family travelling on a motorcycle.

The Bengaluru Police had charged 10 people, including representatives of Nagarjuna Constructions Company (NCC) and four officials of the BMRCL over the incident.