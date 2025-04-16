403
OMEGA Celebrates Rory Mcilroy's Historic Victory At Augusta
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) McIlroy's Historic Victory at Augusta
OMEGA proudly congratulates brand ambassador Rory McIlroy on his spectacular triumph at Augusta, Georgia, USA. With this victory, McIlroy completes his career Grand Slam - a remarkable achievement that places him among the legends of the game and marks a defining moment in golf history. In celebration of this milestone, we highlight the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra (Ref. 220.10.41.21.10.001), the timepiece featured in our latest campaign. With its verdant green sun-brushed dial, the watch is a symbol of the precision, resilience, and excellence that McIlroy brings to every course around the world. As always, OMEGA is honored to stand beside athletes who redefine greatness.
