Skyvia Launches Public API Beta For Data Workflow Automation
“Businesses expressed a need for greater control over their Skyvia resources, such as integrations, automations, endpoints, and more, along with the ability to integrate Skyvia into their existing tech stacks. The Public API beta delivers on these demands, enabling users to programmatically manage Skyvia resources,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia.“Skyvia has always been about simplifying and automating complex data processes. With the launch of our API Beta, we're giving teams even more control, enabling them to trigger and manage Skyvia operations through custom scripts and build fully automated, end-to-end data workflows,” he added.
Key Features of Skyvia API Beta:
- Resource Management: Programmatically manage accounts, agents, automations, backups, connections, endpoints, integrations, and workspaces. Secure Authentication: Requires an API token passed via the Authorization header, ensuring safe and controlled access (details available in the API Reference ). Seamless Integration: Connects Skyvia with external systems, enabling custom workflows and real-time data operations. Beta Access: Free for all users during the beta phase, inviting feedback to refine and enhance the API before its full release.
Get Started with Skyvia API Beta
Skyvia API Beta is now available, with additional functionality planned for future updates. To learn more, visit the API Reference or explore the Swagger documentation for an interactive experience.
About Skyvia
Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.
With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.
Key Solutions:
- ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL Workflow Automation SaaS Backup & Restore Real-Time Connectivity Online SQL Query Builder
For more information, visit Skyvia's website .
