Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Awarded West Michigan's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In 2025

Birchwood Farms: 2025 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Clubhouse and Property

Only Private Club in West Michigan to Be Recognized As One of West Michigan's Best & Brightest Companies to Work for in 2025

- Brooke Quick, Human Resources Administrator

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the second consecutive year, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, has been honored as one of the“2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in West Michigan by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This distinction highlights the club's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment for its employees. Notably, Birchwood Farms is the only country club in northern Michigan to receive this prestigious recognition.

“In a competitive market, we strive to attract and retain top talent,” said Brooke Quick, Birchwood Farms Human Resources Administrator.

According to Quick, the award is a result of surveys conducted by NABR asking employees to score employers in various categories. At Birchwood Farms scores from staff evaluations increased in 2025 particularly in the following areas: offering above-average wages, employee engagement, retention, recruitment, education, recognition, communication, teamwork, leadership, community initiatives, wellness and upward mobility.

"Add to this free meals, free golf and a culture that feels like home away from home and you have a fun and fulfilling place to work," said Quick.

General Manager, Paul Marazzo added,“Our goal is to cultivate an environment where employees so genuinely enjoy working here, they become our best ambassadors for recruitment.”

For Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club employment opportunities in the 2025 season visit or ... (231) 561-2166 x 514.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program celebrates organizations that excel in employee relations, innovative motivation strategies, and fostering a positive workplace culture. Companies are evaluated on criteria such as employee benefits, communication, work-life balance, and education.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: Located in Harbor Springs, Michigan, Birchwood Farms is a private community employing approximately 130 staff across hospitality, golf, racquets, maintenance, and administration. The club offers members a variety of amenities, including golf, pickleball, tennis, bocce, a fitness center, dining, hiking, ski trails, and heated swimming pools, under various membership options. For more information, visit

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs: NABR offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business including workplace culture, wellness initiatives and leadership. .

Jo Gonzalez

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

+1 231-526-2166

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.