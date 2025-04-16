Injury Toll From Morning Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Five
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The number of those injured as a result of this morning's enemy attack on Kherson has increased to five," the post read.Read also: One killed, three injured in morning Russian strikes on Kherson
Law enforcement has also identified the person killed in the Russian attack -- a 56-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the strike.
Earlier reports said that one person was killed and three others injured during the morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district.
