Jordan Arrests 16 Considered as National Security Threat
(MENAFN) Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate announced on Tuesday the apprehension of 16 individuals implicated in conspiracies aimed at threatening the country's internal stability.
In its official statement, the intelligence service revealed that the operations were designed to incite disorder and cause significant physical damage across the kingdom.
According to the agency, these activities had been monitored since 2021, ultimately leading to the seizure of explosive materials, automatic weapons, a hidden and operational rocket, as well as schematics for drone construction.
Investigations also uncovered organized attempts to enlist and prepare individuals to form active cells both within Jordan and abroad.
All of the identified cases have now been submitted to the State Security Court to undergo judicial proceedings.
Government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani elaborated that the security breaches were divided into four separate incidents, each involving different groupings of the total 16 suspects.
He noted that one trio was apprehended between May and June 2023 while trying to smuggle and conceal potent explosives such as “TNT, C4, SEMTEX-H” and automatic firearms from international sources.
A separate individual, operating solo, was discovered to have hidden a “ready-to-use Katyusha rocket” in the Marj Al-Hamam neighborhood of Amman.
Additionally, Al-Momani mentioned that three other suspects were taken into custody in February for assembling rockets using a combination of local and foreign components.
The group had constructed secure storage facilities in both Zarqa and Amman, including one heavily fortified location with disguised chambers.
They were also reported to have obtained overseas instruction and financial resources to develop a functional model.
