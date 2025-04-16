Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Plots To Undermine National Security In Jordan


2025-04-16 05:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced the terrorist plots that aimed to undermine national security in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
In a statement Wednesday, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and anything that would spread chaos and destabilize security and stability.
The ministry lauded the vigilance of the Jordanian security services and their success in thwarting these terrorist plots, stressing its support for the brothers in Jordan in all the measures they take to maintain security and stability in the Kingdom. (end)
