403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Plots To Undermine National Security In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced the terrorist plots that aimed to undermine national security in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
In a statement Wednesday, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and anything that would spread chaos and destabilize security and stability.
The ministry lauded the vigilance of the Jordanian security services and their success in thwarting these terrorist plots, stressing its support for the brothers in Jordan in all the measures they take to maintain security and stability in the Kingdom. (end)
nma
In a statement Wednesday, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and anything that would spread chaos and destabilize security and stability.
The ministry lauded the vigilance of the Jordanian security services and their success in thwarting these terrorist plots, stressing its support for the brothers in Jordan in all the measures they take to maintain security and stability in the Kingdom. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment