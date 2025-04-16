R2 Testnet Season #0 —Your Gateway To Real Yield Starts Here

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) We're excited to announce thatis launching on

Dubai, UAE, 16th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , R2 is the gateway to the on-chain RWA yield strategies - built for users who believe stablecoins should do more than just store value.

This testnet is your first opportunity to experience the full R2 product suite, earn real rewards, and be part of a next-generation stablecoin ecosystem built on real-world asset (RWA) yield.

Start here → Learn how in 2 minutes .

What Can You Do During Testnet?

Testnet Season #0 is designed to be interactive, rewarding, and aligned with our mainnet roadmap. Here's what you can try:



Swap and redeem R2USD using testnet USDC (Claimed in R2 Discord )

Interact with sR2USD , our offchain yield-bearing stablecoin backed by RWA and TradFi strategies

Try R2BTC and R2ETH , DeFi-native BTC/ETH vaults with real yield

Join seasonal campaigns and earn Signals , testnet-exclusive reward points Boost your Pulses via Galxe and Intract - points tied to onchain and social engagement

Please note users who previously participated in the TG Bot campaign before will have their earned Chips converted to Pulses at a 1:1 ratio, which will be displayed in the Portfolio interface.

Why Join?



Earn Points: Both Pulses and Signals are redeemable for R2 native tokens at TGE

Get Early Access: Participate in a gated community with plenty of opportunities No cost, Low-Risk, Real Exposure: Interact with RWA-based strategies using testnet tokens Join now! Step-by-step Guide

What is R2?

At the forefront of the RWAFi movement , R2 bridges traditional finance and DeFi by making institutional-grade yield accessible to everyone. Whether you're a retail participant or an institutional allocator, R2 offers a unified entry point to stable, transparent, and redeemable yield - fully on-chain.

Spoiler alert: RWAfi is DeFi, just done right.

Through R2USD , users gain access to diversified yield strategies sourced from both TradFi and DeFi - all through a simple, trust-minimized, on-chain experience.

R2 isn't just another stablecoin - it's the foundation for real, sustainable yield in Web3.

What's Next?

We're here to build RWA stablecoin infrastructure that lasts - and we're starting with you.

This is the foundation of something bigger. Join us at the beginning.

→ Follow us on Twitter for updates on the official Galxe page, tutorials, quests, and more.