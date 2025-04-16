Community Systems And Preventive Care Key To Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Says Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni

Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has said that Kenya's journey towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is anchored on strong community systems and a renewed focus on preventive and primary healthcare.

She made the remarks while speaking at the Nation Health Summit, a platform that brought together health leaders, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on the country's UHC progress. The summit provided an opportunity to review key milestones, share lessons learned, and explore strategies to sustain the gains made so far.

“Kenya's UHC journey is built on the foundation of strong community systems. By prioritizing primary healthcare, empowering our Community Health Promoters, and promoting preventive health, we are laying the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive health system that leaves no one behind,” she said.

The discussions at the summit emphasized the critical role of disease prevention, personal and environmental hygiene, and the impact of Community Health Promoters (CHPs), who are now trained, equipped, and collecting real-time data across communities. The Principal Secretary reaffirmed the government's commitment to investing in primary care facilities, expanding health insurance coverage, and strengthening public engagement to build trust and confidence in the health system.

