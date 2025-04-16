World Of Doré's Legacy Unfolds At World Art Dubai 2025: A New Era Of Art, Luxury, And Emotionally Charged Design

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At World Art Dubai 2025, luxury takes a new shape. From April 17 to 20, at the World Trade Center, Dubai welcomes World of Doré, the art house redefining luxury through timeless design, sculptural finesse, and the soul of nature. Not simply as a participant, but as a proud official sponsor of the event, World of Doré invites audiences into a world where creativity, craftsmanship, and emotional storytelling come alive through rare, sculptural works that transcend traditional art forms.

With a stunning curation of limited-edition pieces, World of Doré makes its highly anticipated debut at the region's most prestigious art fair-promising to leave a lasting impression on collectors, curators, and art lovers alike.

Rooted in the belief that true luxury lies not in materials, but in meaning, World of Doré presents its new collection as a poetic fusion of emotion, memory, and nature's ephemeral beauty. Each piece-crafted in ultra-limited editions of 1, 3, or 7-stands as a symbol of life's rarest moments. More than objects, these works are emotional time capsules: sculptural interpretations of something fleeting... a breath, a glance, a breeze through a canopy.

“For me, the World of Doré is about preserving what can't be said in words. We craft each piece as a tribute to emotion-to the beauty of nature, the weight of stillness, and the quiet depth of human connection. Luxury today isn't just about rarity or materials. It's about meaning. It's about creating something that moves you, stays with you, and reminds you of something honest and eternal. That's what we stand for,”says Faeq Motiwala, Founder and Creative Director of World of Doré.

Among the highlights of the exhibit are“The Offering”, a tribute to the vulnerability of giving, and“Ephemeral Touch”, inspired by the gentleness of connection and the fragility of time. One particularly rare work in every collection, carries an unexpected twist: it will be paired with a secret NFT, making it not just a physical collectible, but also a digital relic-an exclusive token for the discerning collector. Only one such NFT exists, and it will not be publicly announced-remaining a treasure hidden in plain sight.

World of Doré's booth will also serve as a window into its design philosophy: a fluid movement between sculpture, emotion, and nature. The collection is not bound by category-whether functional or decorative, wearable or display-it instead asks a single, resonant question: What do you feel when you see it?

With its immersive storytelling and design-led experience, World of Doré is quickly emerging as more than a brand-it's a movement. A quiet but powerful cult of collectors is forming around the label, united not by status or trend, but by an appreciation for craftsmanship, meaning, and the unseen language of art.

This presence at World Art Dubai marks a defining milestone for World of Doré as it steps into a new era-positioning itself at the intersection of high art, intimate design, and mindful luxury. It is not just showcasing art; it is inviting the world to feel differently about what luxury can mean.