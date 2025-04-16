Dubai's Mall Of Emirates To Expand With 100 Stores, New Theatre In Dh5-Billion Project

Mall of the Emirates is investing Dh5 billion in a massive expansion, adding 100 new stores, a new theatr , a new indoor and outdoor dining precinct, more entertainment spaces and wellness.

Majid Al Futtaim, the owner and operator of the iconic mall , said work is already underway to add 20,000 square metres of additional retained space with Dh1.1 billion already spent. Visitors will“begin to see the results soon” as the mall transforms into an experience-led, multi-sensory destination, he said

The mall's expansion comes on the occasion of its 20th anniversary and is part of the 2030 vision to create a “Mall of New Possibilities .”

As part of the transformation, a new indoor-outdoor precinct will introduce a dynamic mix of fast-casual dining and interactive entertainment. At its heart will be the mall's first-ever outdoor F&B courtyard, set to debut in early 2027. This adaptable space will transform into a lush green oasis during the cooler months.

"We will be announcing high-end restaurants to elevate experiences. There are some incredible uplifts that will be unveiled in due course,” MAF said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Market research shows visitors now seek more than just shopping; they want unique experiences, cultural engagement, and seamless convenience,” it said.

The New Covent Garden theatre is set to soft-launch in mid-2025, with a grand opening later in the year while the multi-offering precinct's lifestyle and entertainment spaces will be ready by 2026. It will have rehearsal spaces and 600 seats.

Four new entertainment offerings will be launched by late 2026, alongside the debut of the world's most advanced IMAX experience at VOX Cinemas.

Majid Al Futtaim said the investment also includes a full revamp of the West End district, modernising its design and atmosphere to create a vibrant social hub.

“Two decades ago, Mall of the Emirates set a new benchmark for retail and entertainment in the region. Today, we're building on that legacy with a bold investment that redefines what a mall can be. This transformation goes beyond physical expansion - it's about creating new ways for people to connect, unwind, and be inspired, all in one destination,” said Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management.

A well-diversified conglomerate, Majid Al Futtaim owns assets valued at $19 billion and employs more than 43,000 people. It owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors annually.