Doha Bank Enhances Corporate Mobile App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank has announced a significant update to its Corporate Mobile App, introducing a suite of new features aimed at delivering a more seamless and efficient digital banking experience for Wholesale Banking clients. The enhancements reflect Doha Bank's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of corporate customers through cutting-edge, secure, and user-centric digital solutions.

The upgraded Corporate Mobile App now allows businesses to initiate and manage transactions in real-time, moving beyond traditional inquiry and approval functions. Clients can now execute local and international fund transfers, pay utility bills and taxes, and manage their corporate credit cards; all from the convenience of their mobile devices. These enhancements are designed to offer faster access, increased flexibility, and greater control over financial operations.

Other new features include the ability to inquire about special foreign exchange rates for international transfers, a streamlined dashboard for managing transaction approvals, and direct access to e-statements.

The app also introduces enhanced cash management tools, improved search functionality through Wild Card Search, and a personalised customer user profile interface.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Fahad Al Thani, Group CEO at Doha Bank, said:“Our digital journey is defined by our ambition to provide our clients with simple, secure, and intelligent banking solutions.

The new features introduced on our Corporate Mobile App mark an important step in empowering businesses with more control and agility in managing their financial operations."

"As a leading financial institution in Qatar, we are proud to be shaping the future of corporate banking by aligning innovation with the real needs of our clients.”

These new features position Doha Bank's Corporate Mobile App as one of the most comprehensive and secure mobile platforms for business banking in Qatar.

The update aligns with the bank's vision to become a digital-centric institution, fostering innovation and financial inclusion in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.