Global Stars Set To Dazzle As Gymnastics World Cup Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Taishan) is set to kick off today with leading athletes from across the world eyeing top honours at the Aspire Dome.

Athletes will compete across 10 apparatus events – six for men and four for women – with prizes awarded to the top eight athletes in each. The Organizing Committee has allocated a total prize pool of $50,000, distributed at a rate of $5,000 per apparatus.

The competition features 95 male gymnasts and 55 female gymnasts, and the contests will be officiated by 35 international judges. The qualifying rounds will take place over the first two days, followed by the finals on the last two days, all at Aspire Dome.

The championship is expected to deliver an exceptional level of performance, given the caliber of the participants. Among the standout names is Karbanov from Armenia, a silver medalist on the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics. Also competing is a star gymnast from Kazakhstan, who earned an Olympic silver medal on vault.

Representing Chinese Taipei, Tong Hong brings his impressive credentials as the bronze medalist on high bar at the Paris Games. From China, Ashaw Yaqian adds to the championship's prestige as both a national champion and an Olympic silver medalist on balance beam.

The organizing committee, chaired by Ali Al-Hitmi, has completed all preparations, with everything now in place for the competition to begin and for fans to enjoy top-level action.

Speaking to the media yesterday, President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) Ali Al Hitmi, Chair of the Organizing Committee, confirmed that everyone is fully prepared for the start of the event.

“We began our preparations early by forming all working committees and meticulously planning every organizational aspect to ensure smooth operations and avoid leaving anything to chance. We have full confidence in the capabilities of every team member across all committees to fulfill their duties and help deliver a world-class event,” he said.

“Through this event and other championships previously hosted by Qatar, we aim to promote the culture of gymnastics. This has been a core mission of the Federation since its establishment in 2001.”

Yesterday, the participating teams conducted their final training sessions in preparation for today's start.