Russia’s Intelligence Chief Details Key Terms for Peace with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia’s strategic objectives regarding Ukraine have not changed, according to Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, who spoke on Tuesday.
In a press briefing after meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Naryshkin stated that any peace agreement with Ukraine would require Kiev to adopt a nuclear-free and neutral status without conditions.
He also reiterated the necessity for Ukraine’s "demilitarization and denazification" and the repeal of laws deemed discriminatory since 2014.
A crucial demand, Naryshkin emphasized, is the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its current borders.
