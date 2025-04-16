Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s Intelligence Chief Details Key Terms for Peace with Ukraine

2025-04-16 04:52:17
(MENAFN) Russia’s strategic objectives regarding Ukraine have not changed, according to Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, who spoke on Tuesday.

In a press briefing after meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Naryshkin stated that any peace agreement with Ukraine would require Kiev to adopt a nuclear-free and neutral status without conditions.

He also reiterated the necessity for Ukraine’s "demilitarization and denazification" and the repeal of laws deemed discriminatory since 2014.

A crucial demand, Naryshkin emphasized, is the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its current borders.

