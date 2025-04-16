High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market To Reach $1.81 Billion By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.4% | Rising Demand For Non-Invasive Therapeutic Solutions Driving Global Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|111
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$684 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Increasing regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies
3.2.1.3 Increasing preference for non-invasive therapies
3.2.1.4 Expanding applications in non-cancer diseases
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of equipment and procedures
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technological landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Uterine fibroids
5.3 Prostate cancer
5.4 Essential tremor
5.5 Dermatology
5.6 Breast cancer
5.7 Glaucoma
5.8 Backpain
5.9 Other applications
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hospitals
6.3 Imaging centers
6.4 Other End Use
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Spain
7.3.5 Italy
7.3.6 Netherlands
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 India
7.4.3 Japan
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 South Korea
7.5 Latin America
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Mexico
7.5.3 Argentina
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 South Africa
7.6.3 UAE
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS
8.2 Arrayus Technologies
8.3 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology
8.4 Focal One
8.5 FUSMobile
8.6 Insightec
8.7 Lynton Lasers
8.8 Profound Medical
8.9 Sonablate
8.10 Theraclion
8.11 ULTRAISER
8.12 Verasonics
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment