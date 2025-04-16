LNG Storage Tank Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Steel Leads Material Choice In LNG Tanks; High-Manganese And 9% Nickel Steel Gain Ground As Cost-Effective Alternatives
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|259
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$21.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growth of Global Lng Trade as Cleaner Energy Alternative Increasing Number of Floating Storage and Regasification Units
- High Initial Investment and Installation Cost for Lng Storage Tanks Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Growing Opportunities in Marine Transport Increasing Spending on Infrastructure
- Lng Leakage and Boil-Off Gas Environmental and Regulatory Pressures
- Low Greenhouse Gas Emission from Lng Storage Tank by Mcdermott Wartsila Launched New Lng Storage Tank Along with Supply System for Ships Air Water Expanded Cryogenic Capabilities with Acquisition of M1 Engineering
Company Profiles
- Linde PLC Mcdermott Wartsila Ihi Corporation Air Water Inc. Cimc Enric Holdings Limited Chart Industries Isisan A.S. Cryolor Inox India Limited Vinci Construction Vijay Tanks and Vessels Ltd. Corban Energy Group Luxi New Energy Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Mhi Engineering and International Project India Ltd. Lloyds Energy Transtech Energy LLC Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. Cryocan Whessoe Engineering Ltd. Bechtel Karbonsan Pressure Vessels and Trading Co. Sener Group Maverick Engineering Inc. Cryoteknik
