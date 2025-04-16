Illumynt Offers Rare Earth Elements Recovery Program

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In light of recent global developments impacting the availability of rare earth elements, Illumynt is proud to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and sustainability in IT asset disposition (ITAD).

As a leading global provider of ITAD value recovery and circular economy solutions, Illumynt offers an advanced process for recovering rare earth materials from decommissioned hard drives. This turnkey solution is designed specifically for large OEMs and data-centric organizations to capture value from rare earth element recovery in a secure, environmentally compliant program.

“The recent suspension of rare earth exports from China to the United States has introduced urgent challenges across supply chains, including increased scarcity and rising costs,” said Illumynt's CEO Paul Knight.“Our proven recovery solution provides an immediate opportunity to mitigate these risks through domestic reclamation and reuse.”

