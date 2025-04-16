EUR/USD Forecast Today 16/04: Signs Of Stalling (Video)
- The euro Initially tried to rally against the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday, but it looks like we are seeing resistance yet again near the 1.14 level. What I find interesting also is that we've had some somewhat disappointing headlines about trade negotiations between the United States and the European Union, so maybe we're starting to see a little bit of a run to safety. It's still early and you can also make the argument from a technical analysis perspective that we're just simply far too overbought.
Most of what we see next probably is a reaction to either tariffs or negotiations between the United States and possibly the statement coming out of the ECB. So, I think there's a high probability of volatility here, but regardless, the US dollar is oversold, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we pull back in the short term. The next couple of days should tell the story as to whether this massive momentum in the EUR/USD can keep going, or if we need gravity to return.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
