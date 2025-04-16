403
Natural Gas Forecast Today 16/04: 200 Day EMA (Video)
- Natural gas continues to see a little bit of trouble, which makes a certain amount of sense considering that the time of year typically means less demand as temperatures rise in the United States and, for that matter, the European Union. That being said, there are concerns about inflation, so that has kept Natural Gas a little inflated this time of year, but as we hang around the 200 day EMA, I think you've got a situation where we're just waiting to see whether or not the market will bounce towards the $3.50 level. The $3.50 level of course is a large, round psychologically significant figure and an area where you would expect to see a lot of resistance.
