CyberKnight and Scanwave Partner to Advance GRC Across META
(MENAFN- Cyber Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — April 16, 2025 – According to Gartner, by 2026, 50% of large enterprises will use an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solution set to manage risk and compliance issues, up from 20% in 2021. Gartner also notes that IRM is evolving from traditional GRC platforms by offering a more real-time, and dynamic view of risk that aligns with business outcomes. Based on MarketsandMarkets Research, the global IRM market is expected to reach $19.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 14%, driven by increased regulatory complexity and digital transformation.
To support enterprise and government organizations across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to build cyber resilience by enhancing their risk and compliance frameworks, CyberKnight has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Scanwave, an advanced Digital Integrated Risk Management (IRM) platform provider. Scanwave offers an end-to-end IRM platform that helps organizations digitally transform their risk, compliance, and audit programs — aligning business objectives with proactive risk mitigation strategies.
Scanwave offers their unique RiskWave Cyber Risk Assessment and Management platform powered by AI which uses an automated risk assessment to manage risk profile based on priority that matches risk treatment deadlines with control and risk owners. In addition, Scanwave provides the CyberWave AI solution – advanced Intelligent reporting that summaries the security posture of each host, covering a wide range of security testing services reporting and integration with the latest industry scanners.
“GRC has become a top priority in the regulatory environment across the region. Our collaboration with Scanwave comes at a time when META enterprises are accelerating digital transformation, making Integrated Risk Management essential to ensure business continuity, reduce operational threats, and meet evolving compliance standards. This partnership with Scanwave is perfectly aligned with the Governance layer of our Zero Trust Security methodology, enabling customers to operationalize risk management in a holistic and efficient way”, commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer, at CyberKnight.
“We are excited to collaborate with CyberKnight, the leading Zero Trust Security advisor and pure-play cybersecurity VAD in the META region. Our joint mission is to deliver value through smarter, integrated risk solutions that empower CISOs, compliance officers, and executive leaders to confidently navigate an increasingly volatile risk landscape and optimize operational costs. Through this partnership we aim to extend our footprint in the region and bring our advanced IRM capabilities to organizations navigating the complex regulatory environment.”, added Dr. Ramzi Sunnar, Executive Chairman, at Scanwave.
