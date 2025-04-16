Sales data for the first quarter of 2025: FORVIA HELLA keeps sales at the beginning of the year at the previous year's level

EQS-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales

Group sales in the first three months of 2025 are at €2.0 billion; high growth in the Electronics business CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold: "The start to the new year was solid and in line with our expectations, although the market environment remains challenging and volatile" HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("FORVIA HELLA") today announced its sales data for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Accordingly, Group-wide sales are at €2.0 billion and therefore around the level of the previous year; adjusted for currency-adjusted effects, it decreased only slightly by 0.8 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year; as reported, it decreased by 0.3 percent. "The start to the new fiscal year 2025 has been solid overall and is in line with our expectations. The Electronics business in particular developed successfully at the beginning of the new year. Nevertheless, the market environment remains very challenging and volatile”, says Bernard Schäferbarthold, CEO of FORVIA HELLA.“Especially the recent tightening of international trade restrictions is putting additional pressure on the automotive industry worldwide. We therefore started to assess the impact of tariffs on our business and derive appropriate measures at a very early stage. In particular, we make important adjustments along our value chain in close cooperation with our customers and suppliers in order to cushion the possible consequences of tariffs in this very dynamic situation in the best possible way.” In the first three months of the fiscal year 2025, sales in the Business Group Lighting fell by 5.6 percent to €946 million (previous year: €1,002 million). The sales development of the Lighting division was mainly impaired by the discontinuation of various series projects; this had a particular impact on the business in China as well as in the Americas. By contrast, sales in Europe grew year-on-year, supported by new series launches and ramp-ups of existing series production. In contrast, sales in the Electronics Business Group improved by 6.4 percent to €865 million (previous year: €813 million). The main driver for this was the continuous growth in the radar business, especially in the Americas with a further ramp-up following series launches in the previous fiscal year as well as new launches in Europe. In the Chinese market, business has also developed successfully in the area of energy management, for example with low-voltage battery management systems, which went into series production for the first time in the middle of last year, as well as with vehicle access systems. In the Lifecycle Solutions Business Group, sales fell by 8.7 percent to €254 million (previous year: €278 million). The independent spare parts business continued to develop stably in connection with an expanded offering in the Asian region. However, both the commercial vehicle as well as the workshop products business decreased due to a significantly reduced willingness to invest, especially among manufacturers of agricultural and construction machinery business and among independent workshops. The full financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 will be announced as planned on 8 May 2025. Note: This text and suitable images can also be found in our press database at:

