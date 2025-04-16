DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Earns Third Consecutive EcoVadis Gold Medal

16.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release DKSH's sustainability efforts have been recognized by EcoVadis with the Gold Medal, placing DKSH among the top 5% of rated companies globally. The improved score highlights DKSH's continued dedication to sustainability and its proactive approach in advancing responsible business practices. Zurich, Switzerland, April 16, 2025 – DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal. DKSH receives this recognition for the third consecutive year. The improved score of 75 points places DKSH among the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally and top 3% of companies rated in the category“Wholesale of other household goods industry”. These results are a testament to DKSH's global sustainability performance.



DKSH's efforts in the area of labor and human rights, especially in establishing a human rights due diligence process in accordance with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, have been recognized and awarded an exceptional rating. Advanced ratings were also given to DKSH's performance in the areas of environment, ethics, and sustainable procurement.



Based on its commitment to advance sustainability in its business practices, DKSH will set company-wide emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. The already initiated global ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification programs will be expanded to more key markets this year.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, commented:“Achieving the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year is testament to our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability across our business operations. We are proud to be recognized among the top 5% of companies globally, and we remain dedicated to creating a flourishing environment for our employees, making our value chains more sustainable, achieving net-zero emissions, and making a positive local impact.”

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across over 250 purchasing categories and more than 185 countries. Over 150,000 companies have already been assessed by EcoVadis in the areas environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

