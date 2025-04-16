403
Elevate your everyday drive with Bestune B70 Comfort offer
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) : Gulf Great Sands LLC, the official distributor of Bestune in Oman, has unveiled an exceptional Ramadan promotion on the Bestune B70 Comfort. Available for a limited time at a special cash price of just OMR 7150, inclusive of VAT, this offer brings together affordability, premium features, and comprehensive ownership benefits.
Buyers of the Bestune B70 Comfort will receive a package of value added benefits that include free insurance, free first year registration, free window tinting, and complimentary periodic maintenance for three years or 55,000 km. In addition, each model is backed by a manufacturer’s warranty of six years or 250,000 km, giving customers confidence in the durability and support behind their investment. This limited time offer is valid until April 20, 2025, and is the perfect opportunity to step into a refined sedan at a price that reflects both practicality and generosity.
Bestune B70 Comfort
The Bestune B70 Comfort is a thoughtfully crafted sedan that merges elegant design with dynamic performance. Its sleek profile is enhanced by LED headlights and daytime running lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels, while a panoramic sunroof brings an open, airy feel to the cabin. Inside, the atmosphere is equally refined, offering leather seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel. Comfort is further elevated by dual-zone automatic climate control, allowing personalised temperature settings for driver and passenger alike.
Safety is a core focus in the Comfort variant, with a suite of protective technologies including ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and an Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold. It is also equipped with front and side airbags, as well as a rear-view camera, providing peace of mind in every journey.
For daily convenience, features such as keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, and a 6-speaker infotainment system ensure the B70 Comfort is as intuitive as it is enjoyable to drive. Under the bonnet, the 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers 158 horsepower and 258 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for a responsive and efficient drive.
Bestune B70 Limousine
The Limousine variant of the Bestune B70 stands out for its impressive fusion of design sophistication and performance upgrades. Its commanding road presence is accentuated by 19-inch alloy wheels, intelligent high-beam control, puddle lamps, rhythmic rear LED lights, and a sporty square tailpipe, combining elegance with athletic appeal.
The interior of the B70 Limousine is tailored for an executive feel, with ambient lighting, including a starry sky headliner and door accent lights, creating a calming and upscale atmosphere. Comfort features such as heated front seats and a seat courtesy function enhance passenger well-being. Advanced safety and driver assistance features include a 360-degree 3D camera system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot monitoring. These systems work together to provide a high level of situational awareness and support while on the road.
Technological refinement is at the heart of the B70 Limousine’s cabin, where a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch LCD digital cluster, and a wireless charging pad create a connected and clutter-free space. Performance is equally impressive, with a 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 215 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque, matched to a 6-speed automatic transmission for a smooth and commanding drive.
With its current offer on the B70 Comfort, Bestune Oman invites customers to experience premium motoring during the season of giving, complete with generous benefits that make ownership as rewarding as the drive itself.
