Stage Set For Afghanistan-Pakistan JCC Meeting

2025-04-16 04:00:14
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of Pakistan and Afghanistan is scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) in Kabul, says an official announcement.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), confirmed the meeting on his X account.

At the meeting, the Pakistani delegation will be led by Special Representative Mohammad Sadiq Khan while the Afghan team will be headed by Deputy Minister of Defence Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir.

Mujahid wote it would be the seventh JCC meeting, with previous sessions held by Islamabad and Kabul alternatively.

The discussions are expected to focus on resolving issues related to the situation on the Durand Line and improving facilities for the citizens of both countries.

The development follows the arrival of the Pakistani delegation, led by Sadiq Khan, in Kabul earlier in the morning.

