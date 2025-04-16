Openai Charts Course Toward AI-Integrated Social Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OpenAI is developing a social networking platform inspired by X , aiming to integrate AI functionalities directly into the user experience. This move signals the company's intent to diversify beyond its core AI initiatives.

An internal prototype of the platform reportedly exists, focusing on combining a social feed with ChatGPT's image generation capabilities. CEO Sam Altman has been gathering external feedback as the company considers whether to launch the platform as a standalone app or integrate it into ChatGPT, which has recently become the most downloaded app globally.

The initiative could intensify competition with Elon Musk, especially following Musk's failed $97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI and OpenAI's playful counter-offer to buy Twitter. Additionally, OpenAI's move into the social media space would likely increase rivalry with Meta, which is planning a social feed feature for its AI assistant app. A social platform would allow OpenAI to gather valuable real-time user data to train its AI models, similar to how Musk's Grok uses X data and Meta trains Llama on its user base.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?