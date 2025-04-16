Public Advised To Protect Health As Dust Storm Hits Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Health experts have advised the public to take health and safety measures as dust storm continues to affect the country. Besides triggering allergies such as sinus and respiratory problems, the dust storm also poses significant risks to road safety due to reduced visibility.

The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast strong winds and poor visibility across most parts of the country, with moderate temperatures and conditions ranging from slight dust to blowing dust in some areas. The sandstorm originated from the northern Gulf region at dawn yesterday.

The Peninsula spoke with Hamad Medical Corporation officials about the risks, precautions, and safety measures during the current weather conditions which are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Healthcare experts are advising the public to stay indoors and wear masks when outside, emphasising that the dust storm poses significant health risks, particularly to the respiratory system. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including children, are advised to use inhalers, nebulisers, or other respiratory medications as prescribed by their physicians as a precaution.

Assistant Executive Director of Hamad Medical Corporation's Ambulance Service, Ali Darwish, said,“We advise people to stay indoors. Everyone should take precautions, especially children and the elderly with respiratory or other medical conditions.”

He also recommended wearing face masks outdoors to limit inhalation of dust particles.

He said that individuals with severe shortness of breath should call the Ambulance Service immediately, and those experiencing mild symptoms visit the nearest health centre, hospital, or emergency department.



According to Darwish, the Ambulance Service recorded an increase in the number of calls since yesterday morning.

“We typically receive around 800 calls daily, but it rose to about 900. Most of the calls were related to minor-to-moderate traffic accidents and medical issues such as respiratory distress, and medical conditions,” he said.

Darwish urged motorists to drive with caution, especially on highways and outer areas, due to the dust storm causing significantly reduced visibility, similar to dense fog.

Chairman of Paediatrics and Director of Paediatric Emergency Centres (PECs) HMC, Dr. Mohammed Al Amri urged parents to take precautions to protect children during dust storms, especially those with a history of asthma or other respiratory conditions as exposure can significantly worsen their symptoms and lead to serious health risks.“We advise parents to prioritise their children's safety by keeping them indoors whenever possible. If children must attend school, please ensure they wear a mask.

“Additionally, any prescribed precautionary medication for respiratory conditions such as inhalers should be administered, and the school nurse should be informed accordingly,” he said.

Dr. Al Amri said that PECs have not observed any increase in respiratory or asthmatic cases over the past 24 hours.